Impeachment Hearing: Are People Around Here Watching?

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- As the impeachment hearing continues, the question for many is: who's watching?
President Trump said he is not. Many people in Susquehanna County told Newswatch 16 they are not, either.
"I won't even waste my time watching," said Zack Weida of Harford.
The majority of voters in Susquehanna County chose Trump in the 2016 presidential election. There is strong support for him there.
"I hear it's going on, I don't understand why they're fighting so hard to get this man out of office. I think he's doing a phenomenal job with the country," said Weida.
According to Nielsen TV ratings, a "healthy" number of Americans watched the first day of the proceeding this week, though most people did not watch the entire event live, and instead, read about it on social media or elsewhere.
"I figure it will take a long time to play out and it will be dragged on for probably weeks or months and then at that point, maybe I'll pay attention to what happened to the whole time of it," said Tom Witiak, who works in Susquehanna County.
There's no set timeline for how long the impeachment process could take.
sassygirl58
The Democratic Party (aka Nancy Pelosi) will never get over the fact that Hillary Clinton lost and will continuously try to overturn the election results. You must realize that if Trump is impeached and VP Pence does not take office, Nancy Pelosi becomes president. Now do you see why she is so adamant about getting him out of office? it is not for the greater good, it is to satisfy her own hunger for power.
lamestream r
Haven’t watch and will not watch a circus kangaroo court, being held by a group of hating partisan hacks, whom decided since day one Trump was elected, he was guilty of something! Just like Obamacare, we must pass it so see whats in it, so we must convict to see what the crime is too! Sickening display of hatred and petty politics, by the Democrats who cannot accept the election results! (Remember that was their crying point, if Trump lost)
Bob Stevens
You keep spelling “Coup Attempt and Taxpayer funded Democrat Campaign Rally” wrong
lickerblisters
This down our throats media coverage is backfiring on the liberal media. Keep up the good work folks!
TRUMP 2020! 🇺🇸