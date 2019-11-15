Chase Down Podcast: How Much Will Pennsylvania Impact The 2020 Election? Featuring John Cole of PoliticsPA

Chase Senior brings on his friend, former college radio partner and managing editor of PoliticsPA, John Cole to have an informative, open-minded conversation about the potential impact Pennsylvania could have on the 2020 Presidential Election. Specifically, Northeastern and Central PA, home to several key counties. You can follow John on Twitter @John_Cole and find his work here.
