WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

Chase Down Podcast: How Much Will Pennsylvania Impact The 2020 Election? Featuring John Cole of PoliticsPA

Posted 1:31 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:05PM, November 15, 2019

Chase Senior brings on his friend, former college radio partner and managing editor of PoliticsPA, John Cole to have an informative, open-minded conversation about the potential impact Pennsylvania could have on the 2020 Presidential Election. Specifically, Northeastern and Central PA, home to several key counties. You can follow John on Twitter @John_Cole and find his work here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.