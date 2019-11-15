Homeless Couple Facing Child Endangerment Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa.--Police were investigating smoke coming from a wooded area around midnight when officers spotted a tent off of South Second Street.

They found a man, a woman and the woman's young child.

The baby boy was sleeping in a car seat covered with blankets.

Police also found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Officers took Jamie Giffin and Angela Clark into custody and charged them with child endangerment. The baby was sent to a hospital.

Angela Clark's nine-year-old son died after swallowing drugs in Sunbury back in 2014. Clark served prison time for his death.

40.862585 -76.794410