Free Dental Care for Those Who Have Served

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A dentist in Northumberland County is honoring veterans by providing them with free dental care.

Dave Calkin has been having a lot of pain in one of his teeth. The Navy veteran from Milton knew he needed a root canal, but also knew the high cost would make that impossible until today.

“I’ve been hearing the commercials for years and it just so happens I have an issue going on and I couldn’t really afford to go to the dentist, so this was perfect,” Calkin said.

This is the fifth year in a row Dr. Carl Jenkins has offered a free day of dentistry to veterans at his office in Watsontown.

“We’ve done everything from fillings to root canals to deep cleanings for people. In the past we’ve done same-day crowns,” Dr. Jenkins said.

The phone lines opened at 7 a.m. and within 18 minutes the entire day was booked solid.

“My dad called for me 21 times and on the 22nd one they picked up and they got an appointment,” Mark Urick said.

Mark Urick served in the Navy for five years and drove an hour from Irish Valley.

“I think it’s really cool that Dr. Jenkins gives the opportunity for us to come in here and get a free cleaning and free whatever we’re getting done. It’s really honorable of him,” Urick said.

“Very relieved, very grateful for what they’re doing here,” Calkin said.

Dr. Jenkins’s daughter is in the Air Force, and he is a veteran himself. Jenkins says helping the vets is his pleasure.

“It’s an honor to serve these people who have served us,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins staff volunteers their time on this day too, and employees say it is their way of giving back.