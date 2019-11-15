× Former Carbon County Clerk of Courts Sentenced to Prison for Theft

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A former Carbon County official who pleaded guilty to theft from court offices has been sentenced to prison.

William McGinley, of Lehighton, was sentenced Friday to one to three years in state prison, plus fines.

McGinley, the former Carbon County Clerk of Courts pleaded guilty in August to stealing more than $43,000 in bail money and fees submitted to the county. He was charged in December of 2018.