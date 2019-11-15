WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

Former Carbon County Clerk of Courts Sentenced to Prison for Theft

Posted 2:02 pm, November 15, 2019, by

Carbon County Courthouse in Jim Thorpe, Pa.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A former Carbon County official who pleaded guilty to theft from court offices has been sentenced to prison.

William McGinley, of Lehighton, was sentenced Friday to one to three years in state prison, plus fines.

McGinley, the former Carbon County Clerk of Courts pleaded guilty in August to stealing more than $43,000 in bail money and fees submitted to the county. He was charged in December of 2018.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.