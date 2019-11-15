Cleveland Browns’ Rare Win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Ends in a Helmet Swing and a Brawl

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns’ 21 to 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers came with a little unannounced action Thursday night.

Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph and clocked him in the head with it, sparking a brawl that descended into chaos as players from both sides spilled onto the field.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly,” Rudolph said during a news conference after the game. “I’m not going to back down from any bully.”

For his part, Garrett told reporters he made a mistake. “I lost my cool,” he said.

The chaos erupted in the final 14 seconds of the game, according to Bleacher Report.

“On 3rd-and-29 with no hope of a comeback, the Steelers attempted a screen pass. Garrett played through his block, hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and took him to the ground,” it said.

“Chaos ensued. The quarterback became enraged by the needless takedown and started a skirmish. Garrett lifted Rudolph to his feet by his facemask. The helmet strap eventually gave way, but the defensive end didn’t drop the quarterback’s headgear after removing it from its owner.”

Browns’ head coach Freddie Kitchens said the incident left him embarrassed.

HC Freddie Kitchens at the podium

“He understands what he did. He understands what he did is totally unacceptable,” Kitchens said.

explains what kind of suspensions should be expected for players following tonight's Steelers-Browns game.