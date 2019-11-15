Annual Coat Drive Keeps Whole Families Warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Racks and racks of winter coats fill up a room at Elm Park United Methodist Church on Linden Street. People come in and out to pick out winter clothing that will keep their families bundled up and warm this season.

"We want every bit of it to go! So if we can recruit more people to come, who need to stay warm, and who doesn't, they are welcome," said organizer Karen Sadowski.

This is the 11th year for the coat drive at Elm Park and Sadowski said the church has gotten more donations than ever.

"It's been overwhelming," she said. "We've had such generosity from churches, friends, neighbors, yard sales, it's like coats and warm clothing has been raining in on us!"

With temperatures dipping into the teens this week the drive couldn't have come at a better time.

One mother who just moved to Scranton from hot and humid Arizona with her five children.

"This is gonna be our first winter here," said the mother. "We just moved and my kids don't have any winter jackets or clothing and so it's a huge help since I'm a single mom right now."

The church has about 700 coats to give away as well as hats, gloves, and scarves to offer.

"When I walked in, I was really impressed. I was really surprised to see how much clothing was here," the mother said.

About 200 coats have already been given away so far. There will be more available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coats that are leftover will be donated to places such as the United Neighborhood Association and Keystone Mission.