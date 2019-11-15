16 To The Rescue: Ace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Ace is an 8-to 10-year-old Boxer/Bulldog mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

"He likes to play. For an older guy, he's got a lot of spunk," said shelter worker Ashley Carley. "He's pretty good with cats, he seems to be pretty good with them, other dogs as long as you introduce them slowly, he's not bad."

Ace relishes long walks and snuggling. He's also fabulous with kids.

"I let my nieces play with him all the time and he was absolutely perfect with them," stated Carley.

This senior can be a grump at times.

"He'll let you know when he doesn't want to go somewhere, like most old people," according to Carley. "He's set in his ways."

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

Shelter workers tell Newswatch 16 that despite his sometimes-hard head, Ace has a lot of love to give.

"He may look a little scary, but he's an absolute love and he just needs a good home, " stated Carley. "Someone who is going to be home with him a lot. He doesn't like to be alone, he likes to follow us around here."

If you are interested in Ace, get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com