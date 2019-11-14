Veterans Celebrated at Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- Dozens of area veterans were honored for their service at a special program Thursday morning in Wyoming County.

Veterans were the guests of honor at Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center.

The entire gymnasium was decked out in red, white, and blue as the high school band performed, and students and staff sang songs to the veterans. At one point, the kids and teachers shared images of their own family members who have served in the armed forces.

"This is my tenth year coming to this program. And, it's heartfelt when you sit here and listen to the children sing to you, thank you for your service. It makes a veteran feel it's all worthwhile," said Vietnam veteran James Gray.