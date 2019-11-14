Veterans Celebrated at Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center

Posted 12:44 pm, November 14, 2019, by

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- Dozens of area veterans were honored for their service at a special program Thursday morning in Wyoming County.

Veterans were the guests of honor at Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center.

The entire gymnasium was decked out in red, white, and blue as the high school band performed, and students and staff sang songs to the veterans. At one point, the kids and teachers shared images of their own family members who have served in the armed forces.

"This is my tenth year coming to this program. And, it's heartfelt when you sit here and listen to the children sing to you, thank you for your service. It makes a veteran feel it's all worthwhile," said Vietnam veteran James Gray.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.