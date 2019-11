Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service have arrested a man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County.

Shandell George, 31, of Hazleton, is charged with shooting two men last February at Lucky Charms Bar and Grill. One of the victims later died from his injuries.

George was arrested this week at a home in the Bronx, New York. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

40.958418 -75.974647