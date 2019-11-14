× Turkeys Wanted for Thanksgiving Dinner in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Every year, American Rescue Workers in Williamsport hosts a community meal on Thanksgiving Day. The dinner at 11 a. m. feeds people who have no place to go for the holiday.

“We host for anyone who doesn’t have anywhere else to go. They don’t have the means to cook their own food at home, so we host the dinner at the Castellano Center,” said community engagement coordinator Kendra Parke.

This year, the organization is asking people to donate turkeys that can be served at the community dinner.

“Some grocery stores, like Giant for example, if you add up a certain number of points, you can get a free turkey. Some companies give out turkeys as well, and you know, we just ask that if they don’t need those turkeys, that they donate them to us,” Parke said.

Mark Williams is tasked with cooking all of the donated turkeys. He told Newswatch 16 that 20 turkeys have already been donated.

“This Thanksgiving, we actually plan to feed more people, so I think the turkey donations is a real help,” Williams said.

Last year, the American Rescue Workers received 60 turkeys to feed 175 people. This year they expect 300 people to attend the community dinner, so they are asking for more turkeys.

“It’s less I have to order from the food bank, and I think people are willing to help around the holidays, they are more giving, they’re thankful,” Williams added.

If you would like to donate a turkey, you can drop the bird off at the American Rescue Workers’ offices in Elmira Street in Williamsport.