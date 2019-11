× Road Construction Cleared, New Roundabout Open at Keystone College

KEYSTONE COLLEGE — Some upgrades are finally finished on the entrance to Keystone College in Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties.

Two lanes are now open along Routes 6/11 eastbound in Factoryville and the traffic signal in front of the college is active again.

The project also included a new roundabout at the main entrance of the college.

