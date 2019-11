Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The winter market in front of the former globe store in downtown Scranton is just weeks away.

It's being held on December 6 through December 8 on Wyoming Avenue.

About 60 vendors will set up their stands under heated tents.

Last year the annual event was held outside for the first time.

In addition to vendors Santa Claus will be on hand to take pictures with kids at the winter market in downtown Scranton.

