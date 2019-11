Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD, Pa. -- State police in Susquehanna County need your help identifying the men who robbed a store early Thursday morning.

Troopers say three men, one with a gun, kicked and robbed a worker in the Pump and Pantry in New Milford.

They made off with money and cigarettes and hopped into a waiting vehicle with a getaway driver Thursday in Susquehanna County.