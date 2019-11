× Pennsylvania Constable Charged with Sexually Assaulting Child

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County say a man sexually assaulted a girl from the time she was five until she was 11.

The woman, now 23, came forward accusing Ronald Ebert of Glen Lyon of the rape.

Ebert is currently a Pennsylvania constable though he was not at the time of the assaults.

He’s charged with rape and related charges in Luzerne County.