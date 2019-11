Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police are asking for help finding the crooks who sawed open a safe and stole thousands from a Dunkin Donuts in Luzerne County.

Pictures of the break-in were posted by Fairview Township Police.

They believe two people forced their way inside the Dunkin' on North Mountain Boulevard in late October.

The crooks sawed into the safe and made off with about $4,000.

They were last seen heading toward Sherwood boulevard near Mountain Top.