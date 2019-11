Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A malfunctioning water heater is being blamed for a fire that wrecked a home in Schuylkill County.

Flames destroyed the place on Crescent Drive near Tamaqua Wednesday morning.

A state police fire marshal determined the water heater caused the blaze to break out in the basement.

No one was home, but two ferrets did not make it out.

The fire in Rush Township is ruled an accident.