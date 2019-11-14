Fire Forces Ten People from Their Homes and into the Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Ten people were forced from their homes and out into the cold after an early morning fire in Hazleton.

The fire call came in around 1 a.m. Thursday on East Beech Street.

Flames wrecked the double-block home.

In all, fire officials say everyone got out okay. No injuries were reported.

They believe the fire started in a wall between the homes on the second floor.

It spread, but firefighters managed to knock it down.

Two families, 10 people in total, are without homes now.

The red cross is helping six of them: four adults and two kids.

One of the challenges firefighters faced was the bitter cold and the ice forming from the water they used to douse the flames.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause here in Luzerne County.