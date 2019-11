Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A district magistrate in Monroe County learned his punishment for misconduct.

The state court of judicial discipline has suspended Judge Michael Muth for 45 days, placed him on probation, and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine.

In 2017, clerks reported seeing Muth looking at pornography on his office computer.

Muth who also taught at East Stroudsburg University was also accused of having clerks grade exams and using court copiers for personal use.