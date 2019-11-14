× Chopping into the Record Books

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — John Barbaro had one minute to cut more than 50 mushrooms into quarters. He was attempting to beat the Guinness World Record for speed-chopping mushrooms.

The record was 50.

“Two, three, four, 51! When he gave me the five and I looked down. I didn’t count until after. I knew I was close. By one, it doesn’t matter when you’re the best in the world. Even if it’s by one, you’re still the best in the world,” said John Barbaro.

Barbaro is no stranger to a knife and cutting board. He’s the chef at the Clubhouse Cafe at Glenbrook Golf Course near Stroudsburg.

His son told him he was an excellent chopper and should attempt to break a world record, so he gave it a shot.

Not only did Chef Barbaro do this to try and break a world record, he also did it for a cause that is very near to his heart.

The challenge was also for Autism Awareness. Barbaro wanted to prove to his 21-year-old son who has autism that anything is possible.

“It was important more to my son, to be honest with you, to show him that anyone can accomplish anything. Keep your mind focused on it and you’ll get it done,” said Chef Barbaro.

Chef Barbaro now needs to submit videos and paperwork to the Guinness Book of World Records to prove he beat the current record. Even if it’s only by one.

It will be a few weeks before he gets the final word.

As for the mushroom, the rules state the product cannot go to waste. So, this pile will be turned into soup.