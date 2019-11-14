Berwick Students Serve Seniors Early Thanksgiving Meal

BERWICK, Pa. -- Students treated seniors to an early Thanksgiving dinner in Columbia County.

Turkey, potatoes, and all the traditional fixings on the menu at Berwick High School.

The hot meal was free to seniors who live in the school district.

Students served the dinners themselves.

"It's always a fun time we always love talking to everybody and making their nights if posssible, so it's really, it's just a really fun experience that we are able to do here," said Nick Norce, student council president.

"The dinner was absolutely wonderful and these kids that are serving us are so nice, so polite, they can't do enough for you," said Nellie Hoyt, Berwick.

This is the 12th year students served dinner and dessert to seniors at Berwick High School.

