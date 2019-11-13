This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a trip with Al's Susquehanna Guide Service on the muddy Susquehanna in search of the fall smallmouth bass bite. Plus we're starting our Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest, get the clues that you need to win this awesome UTV courtesy of Hoover Tractor. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.