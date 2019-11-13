Report: FBI Probing Pennsylvania Pipeline Approval

The FBI has reportedly opened a corruption probe into the Wolf Administration's dealings in a pipeline project.
According to The Associated Press, the feds want to know if Governor Tom Wolf and others in his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits for the Mariner East Pipeline and if they received anything in return.
The pipeline carries natural gas liquids from shale fields in Ohio and Western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia.
1 Comment
burtfan16
Wouldn’t be surprised anymore.