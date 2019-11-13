Dozens of Vehicles Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. -- More than 60 cars in Lycoming County were vandalized earlier this week. Car owners in Williamsport, Montoursville, and Loyalsock Township had their vehicles covered in spray paint.

“My husband got up to go to work on Tuesday morning about 3 a.m., he went to leave, and he called me on the phone and said that his truck had been spray-painted with green spray paint,” Kelly McGrail-Kriner of Williamsport said.

“One of our neighbors alerted us Tuesday afternoon around lunchtime the car had been spray painted. There were three other cars on our block that got hit as well,” Robert Reidy of Williamsport said.

This surveillance video was taken Monday night on Eldred Street in Williamsport. It shows a car stopping in the middle of the street and the driver exiting the vehicle and approaching one of the cars that was vandalized.

“It’s pretty sad that these people don't have anything better to do than go around and damage other people's property that we pay a lot of money for,” McGrail-Kriner said.

It costs about $50 for the spray paint to be removed. Jason Mazzullo, owner of Mazzullo's Auto Spa, has worked on vandalized vehicles before but he has never seen so many at one time.

“I'd say we've done 15 or 20 maybe, it’s been quite a few and we are still getting calls all day,” Mazzullo said.

Mazzulo also told Newswatch 16 that he worked on some cars with the same vandalism last week.

“We got a couple last week, one or two. I think they did a test run or something,” Mazzullo said.

Vandalized car owners say this was a huge inconvenience.

“This is just one of those things you don't really want to have to deal with at this time of year, especially with different financial things that are going on for this time of year,” Reidy said.