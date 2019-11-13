× Cold Air Sets Record, Changes How Some Do Business

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It is unseasonably cold for mid-November, with temperatures below freezing. That arctic air was blown in with Tuesday’s storm.

“At first I was a little excited because I do like snow, but you can have snow without cold and once it gets this cold, it kind of messes things up a little bit,” said Matthew Devlin of Kingston Township.

The blast of cold air has those who have to work outside bundling up and others changing the way they do business.

Delivering water in frigid air is not so easy when water can freeze in weather like this.

Kim Miller has Sutton Springs Water in Kingston Township.

“I just have to adapt, either load the night before put heaters on the truck or load it the morning of so depending on the temperature of the night when I go to bed, makes my decision as to whether I put heaters on or I load in the morning,” she said.

At Kost Tire in Kingston Township, the cold weather has brought in business, like people with battery issues.

The cold has also reminded people to get new tires for winter.

“We’re backed up two weeks right and we’re still talking appointments trying to do whatever we can to get everybody in,” said Mark Kapitula of Kost Tire.

Wednesday’s temperatures broke a record from 1986 when it was 19 degrees. It was 16 degrees Wednesday morning at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Check out the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast here.