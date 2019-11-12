× Winter Comes a Little Early to Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — First came the snow, then the tumbling temperatures. Businesses along East Tioga Street in Tunkhannock are ready for winter even if it came a little early this year.

“When the snow starts to fall, people come in all the time and they want a nice warm hearty meal,” Lori Bogedin of Twig’s Café said.

At Twig’s Cafe, folks enjoyed the snowy view, while keeping warm inside, snacking on the most popular item on the menu, homemade soup.

Across the street at Mercantile 22, the early arrival of the winter weather means one thing, according to Lisa Tizzoni.

“It means that Christmas sales should pick up, it gets everyone in the holiday mood,” she said.

That is good news for the store that thrives on its unique gifts and antique Christmas ornaments.

“Obviously the 4th quarter is a strong quarter, it’s very vital to a small business,” Ross Cameron of Mercantile 22 said.

Hardware store owners in Tunkhannock say they’re busy all year round, but winter can be especially good for business.

“The winter season, depends on how bad it is, is usually one of our best seasons that we have. The colder it is, the better it is because we’re diversified in our store with the rock salt, the heater systems, and the furnace parts that we have,” said Dan Gay of Gay’s True Value.

Of course, all of those items were big sellers before the storm came through overnight. There’s also a repair shop here at Gay’s True Value for your snow blowers.

“We kind of encourage people early come in and get your stuff repaired or serviced early if there’s any problems fixed ahead of time so that you don’t have the actual problem when the storm does hit you,” Gay said.

Even though this storm only meant an inch or two for us this time, there’s still the rest of fall, and all of winter left to go.

