Veterans Day Ceremony at ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Flags waved in the breeze as members of the East Stroudsburg University ROTC marched down the steps of Stroud Hall to lay a wreath during an annual Veterans Day ceremony held on Tuesday.

“It’s a good time for the ESU cadets, our Air Force cadets, Army cadets and veterans around the community,” said Cadet Capt. Mattison Barone, ESU ROTC.

After a speech was made inside Stroud Hall by a retired United States Marine Corps veteran, cadets led a procession from Stroud Hall to the Julia Statue in the middle of campus.

Members of the American Legion Post 927 Honor Guard conducted a three volley salute and played Taps.

“It’s a very important day to honor the memories and the presence of those who serve our country,” said Joanne Bruno, ESU provost.

Cadets tell Newswatch 16, they think it’s important to hold Veterans Day ceremonies to honor servicemen and servicewomen, both past and present.

“Acknowledging past veterans through all branches of the military is one of the most important things we can do each year. Yesterday was Veterans Day so we really want to acknowledge the people that served and did their time in service before us. It’s a big part of the community in and outside of the military,” said Cadet Staff Sgt. Steven Waxman, ESU ROTC.

“Veterans are a huge part of this community, a huge part of the ESU community and we need to raise awareness. Veterans Day just happened so it’s nice to have,” said Cadet Capt. Barone.

This is the 11th year of the Veterans Day ceremony on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.