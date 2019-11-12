Trial Underway for Suspects in Shooting Death of Delivery Driver

Posted 11:39 am, November 12, 2019, by

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A murder trial is underway in Monroe County for three people accused of the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning in Stroudsburg.

Israel Berrios, his girlfriend Carolina Carmona, and her brother Salvador Roberts are charged with murdering Richard Labar on the East Stroudsburg University campus in December of 2017.

Prosecutors say Carmona placed a fake pizza order, then the trio ambushed Labar outside the ROTC building.

Berrios is already serving time for unrelated crimes in Monroe County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.