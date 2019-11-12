× Trial Underway for Suspects in Shooting Death of Delivery Driver

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A murder trial is underway in Monroe County for three people accused of the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning in Stroudsburg.

Israel Berrios, his girlfriend Carolina Carmona, and her brother Salvador Roberts are charged with murdering Richard Labar on the East Stroudsburg University campus in December of 2017.

Prosecutors say Carmona placed a fake pizza order, then the trio ambushed Labar outside the ROTC building.

Berrios is already serving time for unrelated crimes in Monroe County.