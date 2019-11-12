School Closings And Delays

Tractor Trailer Driver Cited in Deadly Chain-Reaction Crash in Snyder County

Posted 7:45 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, November 12, 2019

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. --  A tractor trailer driver from Maryland has been cited in a deadly chain-reaction crash in Snyder County.

Charles Bussard of Maryland is cited with several summary offenses including careless driving resulting in unintentional death.

Back in July, authorities say Bussard was driving a tractor trailer that slammed into a vehicle in Shamokin Dam.

John Wendt of Selinsgrove was stopped at a traffic light near the insection of Routes 11 and 15.

The 66-year-old's car was hit from behind and pushed into another rig, pinning it between the two. Wendt died at the scene.

Bussard faces a $500 fine after the deadly crash in Snyder County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.