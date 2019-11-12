× Son Arrested in Homicide of Father Missing Since Last Year

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Troopers have arrested the son of a missing man in connection with a homicide investigation in Luzerne County.

State police are charging William Morse IV in connection with the homicide and disappearance of William Morse III.

Morse was first reported missing in June of 2018.

Police spent several days in September searching the Morse property.

The case then went largely quiet until earlier this year when a friend of his made a plea for help, wanting answers.

State police were alerted that someone was using pictures of Morse on a dating website under the name “Stubby.” Troopers believe whoever was behind that account used pictures from a page dedicated to finding Morse on Facebook.

