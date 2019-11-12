Son Arrested in Homicide of Father Missing Since Last Year

Posted 3:23 pm, November 12, 2019, by , and

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Troopers have arrested the son of a missing man in connection with a homicide investigation in Luzerne County.

State police are charging William Morse IV in connection with the homicide and disappearance of William Morse III.

Morse was first reported missing in June of 2018.

Police spent several days in September searching the Morse property.

The case then went largely quiet until earlier this year when a friend of his made a plea for help, wanting answers.

State police were alerted that someone was using pictures of Morse on a dating website under the name “Stubby.” Troopers believe whoever was behind that account used pictures from a page dedicated to finding Morse on Facebook.

Developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.