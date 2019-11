× Ramp to Close for Bridge Work in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT is issuing a warning for drivers.

Exit 194 on Interstate 81 is expected to close Wednesday morning.

PennDOT is closing the Clarks Summit exit ramp at 6 a.m. so crews can work on the bridge above Interstate 81.

The closure was supposed to begin Tuesday morning but was postponed because of the winter weather.

The exit is expected to stay closed until Friday morning.