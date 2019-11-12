Nine Displaced in Pottsville Fire

Posted 10:55 pm, November 12, 2019, by

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — First responders battled flames and frigid cold in a pair of fires Tuesday night.

In Schuylkill County, nine people were forced out after a blaze ripped through several rowhomes.

The fire chief in Pottsville tells us flames started just after eight tonight on the 600 block of Pierce Street.

The chief believes flames started in an attic of one rowhome, then spread to two others next door.

A woman in a wheelchair had to be rescued from one of the homes. No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping those nine people displaced by the fire in Pottsville.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.