Nine Displaced in Pottsville Fire

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — First responders battled flames and frigid cold in a pair of fires Tuesday night.

In Schuylkill County, nine people were forced out after a blaze ripped through several rowhomes.

The fire chief in Pottsville tells us flames started just after eight tonight on the 600 block of Pierce Street.

The chief believes flames started in an attic of one rowhome, then spread to two others next door.

A woman in a wheelchair had to be rescued from one of the homes. No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping those nine people displaced by the fire in Pottsville.