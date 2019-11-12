× New Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital Almost Set to Open in Schuylkill County

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the first time in state history, two health care organizations have partnered up to co-own and co-build a hospital. The new Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital near Orwigsburg will open to patients by the end of the month.

Following more than two years of construction and a $72 million investment, the new facility near Orwigsburg is nearing completion.

“Patients have been traveling long distances, up to an hour or longer to just have standard testing, and we have the latest, greatest technology here with the ability to get scheduled very easily,” said hospital president Gabriel Kamarousky.

According to officials with Geisinger, it’s the first time two health care organizations have joined together to co-own and co-build a hospital. a spokesperson with the health network adds that this facility is set to become Schuylkill County’s first hospital to open in nearly a century.

Geisinger has long had a presence in this region for more than 35 years. St. Luke’s has been growing westward. It was a natural progression, a great idea to team up with the providers that are based locally to do great things together,” Kamarousky said.

The hospital already has around 250 employees hired. In addition, about 200 construction workers were hired for the project. The three-story facility is 130,000 square feet and features new-age technology.

“I’ve grown up here, this is where I’m from. Within the last two weeks, we had an event, where it was open to the community for them to come and see and just the vibe from the people who came through was so positive,” said patient care manager Justine Hernandez.

“It’s the most energetic staff I’ve ever seen,” Kamarousky added. “They are really happy. The staff comes from within St. Luke’s, within Geisinger, as well as other entities nearby. It’s a great mix of people, we’ve built an awesome culture. I can’t wait for patients to experience it when they come inside our walls.”

Employees are undergoing training on some of the new equipment. Officials expect the hospital to open by Thanksgiving after routine inspections are done.