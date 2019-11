× Mother Sentenced in Death of Baby Boy

HAZLETON, Pa. — A mother was sentenced today in Luzerne County for the death of her baby boy.

Anyi Medina-Arias of Hazleton will spend 16 months to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

It was nearly one year ago that her 7-month-old son was found unresponsive in a home on North Laurel Street.

Police say Medina-Arias put her finger into a bag with a controlled substance and then placed it inside the baby’s mouth.