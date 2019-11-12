Lake-Lehman had a pair of goals from Madison Brdaric to lead 2-1 at halftime, but Lansdale Catholic advanced to the 'AA' State Championship in girls soccer with a 3-2 win.
Lake-Lehman vs Lansdale Catholic girls soccer
-
Lake-Lehman vs Boiling Spring girls soccer
-
Lake-Lehman Girls Soccer Advance to State Semifinals
-
State HS Golf Championships
-
Dallas vs Mechanicsburg girls soccer
-
High School Football: Week #12 Schedule
-
-
Lake-Lehman @ Crestwood Field Hockey
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
High School Football Playoff Schedule Week #11 2019
-
Lake-Lehman football
-
High School Football: Week #7 Schedule
-
-
Wyoming Area on Lake-Lehman football
-
Lake-Lehman Advances in District II Field Hockey Quarterfinals
-
Western Wayne 2-0, Preparing for Honesdale