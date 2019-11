Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A fire forced a family of seven from their home in Wilkes-Barre.

The place on Carey Avenue caught fire just after midnight on Tuesday.

The chief tells Newswatch 16 the fire started in the basement.

Everyone made it out safely.

The home has some smoke and water damage.

Investigators are looking for a cause after Tuesday morning's fire in Wilkes-Barre.