Fall Ball to Help Vets

A new event is hitting Lackawanna County later this week that’s all about serving those who served.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the “Valhalla Fall Ball” on Tuesday and showed the message behind the meal.

The fun, formal fall ball is being held to help area veterans.

The money raised from Saturday’s event benefits Vahalla Veterans Services in Scranton. Vahalla is a non-profit that provides mental health counseling, suicide intervention, and support services to Warriors in northeastern Pennsylvania.

As part of the fall ball, organizers say, “guests will be able to celebrate the ancient traditions of Military Dining-In, a formal military ceremony designed to foster camaraderie among members of a company or unit.”

EVENT DETAILS

The event will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Genetti Manor, 1505 Main Avenue, Dickson City.

It features dining, dancing, and more.

There will be opportunities to make toasts, drink Grog, and experience military humor with the appearance of Mr. Vice, who will be present to ensure good conduct is observed throughout the evening.

Active service members, veterans, police, firefighters, and EMS are encouraged to wear their uniforms or medals, as prescribed by each service.

The attire is black-tie for civilians.

TICKET INFO & HOW TO SPONSOR A VETERAN

Tickets are $75, general admission; $35, Warrior admission; and free limited seats available to sponsored veterans and active service members.

For tickets and corporate sponsorship opportunities, head here.

If you want to sponsor a vet, the cost is $75. You can buy a ticket at the link above and write “ANY VETERAN” in the name section of the online form.

You can also call reserve a spot at 1-833-467-3838. You can also call this number if you’re a veteran to see if a sponsored ticket is available for you to attend for free.

QUESTIONS

Contact Eric at Vahalla Veterans Services. eric@valhallaveterans.com

ABOUT VALHALLA VETERANS’ SERVICES

Valhalla Veterans’ Services is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving Warriors in northeastern Pennsylvania. In support of its mission to stop suicide in the Warrior community, Valhalla provides mental health counseling, suicide intervention, and support services.

For more information, click here.

WHAT IS A MILITARY BALL?

The traditions of the military ball can be traced back to the Roman Empire, the Vikings, and into Medieval times. The American tradition dates back to 1776 when General George Washington instituted these formal occasions for the Continental Army. Today, all services of the military practice elaborate versions of military balls, often referred to as “Dining-in,” “Dining-out,” or a “Ceremonial Mess.” Each service observes its own customs and ceremonies, teaching Junior members the traditions and codes of honor for their branch. Valhalla Veterans’ Services practices this time-honored celebration to create a welcoming place where Warriors can engage with each other, and with those outside the Warrior community, in a positive and fun way.