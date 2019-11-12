80,000+ Ornaments at Store in Montour County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- From donuts to Tasmanian devils, even Kiss -- there is a Christmas ornament for almost anything you can imagine at Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville.

"We started out with about 1,000 the first year and now we have over 80,000," Stan Kohl said.

And the collection keeps growing. Owner Stan Kohl prides himself on having a Christmas ornament for everyone.

"Kind of out in the middle of nowhere, so I figure that we have to make it worthwhile for people to come here and I think we've accomplished that," Kohl said.

"It's just overwhelming at this moment," Belinda Boyd said.

Belinda Boyd of Dalmatia found two ornaments.

"A breast cancer awareness angel for my sister who beat breast cancer, and then I got a beautiful memorial piece in honor of my son and all those I've lost over the years," Boyd said.

Kohl says the most popular ornaments are ones that can be personalized.

"We sell a lot of cartoon characters, superheroes, baby ornaments is a big one, Disney," Kohl said.

Kohl has seen some odd requests over the years.

"We had a request for a platypus," Kohl said.

"I saw ketchup ones, mustard, slice of cheese, all different kinds," Dawn Bobber said.

In addition to all these Christmas tree ornaments, Kohl's Stony Hill tree Farm is the Guinness world record holder for Christmas tree stands.

"Right now, we're up to 1,207," Kohl said.

The tree stands hang on the walls in the store so people can see them. Some of them date back to the 1800s. The tree stands in the collection are not for sale, but you can pick up a Christmas ornament all year round.