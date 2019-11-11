Though dealing with the many scenarios of combat is difficult, we find out what might really be going on, how it effects a family unit and how to reconnect in a healthy way. Plus, retired military service animals are reunited with their handlers - making them both complete again.
Why We Call Them Heroes: Not Every Veteran Has PTSD, and Rescuing Military Service Dogs
-
Veterans Day Special: Why We Call Them Heroes
-
Why We Call Them Heroes: A Place That Serves Up Camaraderie; And, a Woman’s Miltary Museum
-
Veterans Day 2019: ‘Why We Call Them Heroes’ Photo Gallery
-
Why We Call Them Heroes: Mike Stevens Lends A Pen To Veterans Day
-
Service Members Honored at Early Veterans Day Ceremony
-
-
Saying Thanks to Veterans with Free Rides, Deals and More
-
Benton Senior Center Providing ‘Stars for Our Troops’
-
His Dad Has Been Deployed 10 Times. This Is His Message to Other Military Kids
-
Crossfit for a Cause
-
Missouri Woman in Legal Battle to Keep Three Emotional Support Monkeys
-
-
Transitional House for Veterans Making Progress
-
Serving Those Who Served in Lycoming County
-
Army Vet Celebrates 100 Years of Life