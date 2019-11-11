× Traveling WWI Exhibit in Scranton on Veterans Day

SCRANTON, Pa. — For one day only Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton is hosting a traveling World War I exhibit.

You can blame good timing that the exhibit landed here in Scranton on Veterans Day.

The exhibit is called Lest We Forget and profiles the lives of several World War I veterans.

It includes one soldier from the Johnstown area of Pennsylvania and another who served as a train engineer.

It was that veteran’s story that led administrators at Steamtown to get the exhibit here.

Newswatch 16 talked to one of the volunteers here who is an Army veteran himself and decided to spend the day here learning about World War I vets.

“Today is one of my volunteer days, so I’m here at the park anyway. And because I’m a veteran and I study a lot of history from the Revolutionary War up to the current day wars, it’s just one area that fascinates me,” said Chris Hutton, Army vet.

The exhibit closes at 3 p.m. in Scranton.