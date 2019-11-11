Three Charged with Attempted Homicide after Northumberland County Shooting

Posted 12:53 pm, November 11, 2019

MILTON, Pa. — Three men locked up on attempted homicide charges after a shooting sent one man to the hospital in Northumberland County.

Investigators were called to Elm Steet in Milton just before 4 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told police they saw a black car leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

Police in Milton say Ricky Pearson, 22 of Sunbury, Delonte Sherrell, 23 of Erie, and Antonio Carpenter, 24 of Highspire, were picked up Sunday night in a car that matched the description.

All three men are facing attempted homicide and other related charges.

Neighbors in the area hope this will get more police patrols to keep the area safe.

“Hopefully that just means it pushes us to get more police activity out here or possibly a camera system in the municipal parking lot,” said John Thompson of Milton.

No word on the victim’s condition after the shooting in Milton.

3 comments

