Southern Columbia Students Honor Vets

Posted 10:34 pm, November 11, 2019, by

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- For the 25th straight year, students at Southern Columbia High School near Catawissa held a Veterans Day ceremony.

Southern Columbia alumni veterans and vets who live in the school district came together for a luncheon. After that, a program led by students.

"It's a remembrance for everyone who served for our country, honored our country. They provided many things for us and it`s a well deserved day for everyone," said senior Abby Halon.

Around 50 veterans were in attendance, including Air Force veteran Ray 'Smokey' Dunkle of Catawissa.

"This is my second year here. I enjoy it, I mean getting together with all the guys and stuff like that, telling stories," said Dunkle.

"Oh, I like it, very nice to have them do this. It`s very nice for Veterans Day," said Charlie Millbrand of Elysburg.

The school's chorus and the band played patriotic tunes and all of the veterans were asked to stand as their names were read.

"I benefitted from the Army, no complaints. It made me who I am," said Bill Brenish.

One of the veterans was given a Quilt of Valor which honors veterans who served in combat.

"People can`t forget what our military does, not just on Veterans Day but all year long," said Joanne Deibler.

Happy Veterans Day to all of the men and women who have served the red white and blue.

