Serving Those Who Served in Lycoming County

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. -- The New Love Center in Jersey Shore is on a mission to serve those who served the United States. The food bank asked any former or active military members to swing by their distribution site to grab a meal.

The special Veterans Day event is apart of the military share program.

"We partnered with the New Love Center and we opened this up to our military clients that are in Jersey Shore and Lock Haven and they can come through here and get a meal kit," said Travis Berg of Central Pennsylvania Foodbank.

"I think it's a great honor to serve those who have served this country, I know some of them have struggled. This is a small way of and a small token of thanks to them that we can provide a meal on this Veterans Day," said Pastor Kerry Aucker.

"I think this is really good, the pantry really helps a lot of people out," said veteran Oran Bodle.

Volunteer members at the New Love Center in Jersey Shore are giving out milk, fresh produce and a tuna meal kit to any veteran that wants to come by.

Active military member Travis Berg is one of those volunteers. Berg has served 16 and a half years in the Army and is spending his Veterans Day giving back to those who served before him.

"Words can't describe what it makes me feel, seeing this, seeing the veterans come through this line and serving those who served us and being part of it and talking to the veterans and just seeing them come out and their beautiful smiles," said Berg.

New Love Center Volunteers told Newswatch 16 that they hope to feed over 100 veterans and their families on Veterans Day.