Saying Thanks to Veterans with Free Rides and More

Posted 5:57 am, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36AM, November 11, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's Veterans Day, and that means free rides and meals for those who have served.

On Monday, November 11, veterans can ride for free on the COLTS System here in Lackawanna County.

The same applies to active duty military.

The head of COLTS says it's just a small token of appreciation for those who sacrificed so much.

It's the same case for LCTA, the transportation system in Luzerne County, and others as well.

You can call the system in the county where you live to see if they're doing the same.

Businesses are offering freebies or discounts to veterans on Monday as well including Bob Evans, Sheetz, Denny's, Dunkin', and more.

Veterans Day, by the way, was first proclaimed a holiday in 1919 as Armistice Day.

