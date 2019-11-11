× Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Underway

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s a sure sign the holiday season is near. Hearing a bell and seeing a Red Kettle.

The Salvation Army’s annual fundraiser is underway.

Steven Jones from East Stroudsburg gives a little something every year.

“It’s awesome because they do so much for people. They do a lot, a lot,” said Steven Jones, East Stroudsburg.

The Red Kettle campaign helps the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army pay for holiday food and toy drives

Kettles and volunteers are popping up all throughout Monroe County.

“People sometimes don’t realize, they think the money that comes in with the Red Kettles only supports our Thanksgiving and Christmas programs. However, the money that we raise, it’s divided up with some other programs that help us throughout the year like youth programs, feeding programs and emergency disaster services,” said Major Gilbert Parkhurst, East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

This year, if you don’t have any change to donate, no problem. You can do it right from your smartphone.

Donations can now be made through Apple and Google Pay.

All you need to do is scan the bar code at a Red Kettle location and select how much you’d like to donate.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16, people like the new option.

“It’s what everyone says, I am sorry I don’t have cash, I only have my card. This makes it a great option. You just take a picture of it and put it in your phone and give that way,” said Donna Bradley, Volunteer.

This year, the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army is low on volunteers to help with the Red Kettle Campaign.

If you’d like to help, contact the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army at 570-421-3050.

Red Kettle Campaign runs through December 24th.