Route 6 Closed Due to Motorcycle Crash in Palmyra Township

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A stretch of Route 6 is closed right now following a motorcycle crash in Pike County.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. along the northeast side of Lake Wallenpaupack near Wallenpaupack Area High School.

No word yet on any injuries.

That stretch of Route 6 right by the high school is closed in both directions in Pike County.

TheĀ Pike County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 he was not called the crash.