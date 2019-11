In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe sits down with WNEP’s Kerry Brazen to discuss chocolate-covered scorpions, finding homes for pets in need, her father’s amazing mustache and everything in between.

Don’t forget to click “subscribe” in the player above so we can let you know when the next episode premieres.

You can also listen to “Mr. Curiosity” on your favorite podcast platform; iTunes, Spotify, Google and more!