Former President Jimmy Carter Admitted to Hospital for Procedure to Relieve Pressure on His Brain

Posted 9:49 pm, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, November 11, 2019

ATLANTA – Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted Monday night to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta ahead of a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, the Carter Center announced in a statement posted to Twitter.

The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said.

Carter, 95, will undergo the procedure Tuesday morning.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter fell in his Plains, Georgia home Oct. 21, according to The Carter Center. It was the second time Carter has taken a fall recently.

