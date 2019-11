Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A Veterans Day celebration in Williamsport was canceled after a fire broke out.

The fire sparked in one of the workshops at Lycoming Engines just before 10 a.m.

The building was evacuated while fire crews worked to put out the flames.

Workers were sent home because of the smoke and water in the building.

The flames also canceled a scheduled Veterans Day celebration the company was planning to have in Lycoming County.