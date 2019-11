Bo Orlando played nine years in the NFL. He was an All-American defensive back at West Virginia. Now, he’s the athletic director at Berwick High School, where he starred in the 1980’s, playing for one of the top high school football programs in the country. Chase and Bo discuss:

The Draft Day call from Nick Saban, playing with Warren Moon, matching up against Joe Montana, John Elway and Bo Jackson, playing for legendary coach, George Curry and more.